Liberia: 'We Will Not Disgrace the Devil We Dressed'

Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson has sent an early warning to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to adhere to his promise to sons and daughters of the county who overwhelmingly voted for him in first and second rounds of voting.

In his words, Johnson said, "We are not willing to disgrace the devil we unanimously agreed to address from the bush. Mr. President, please listen and make Nimba's children happy by appointing them in your government."

He claimed that had it not being for Nimba which he (Johnson) term as Electoral College of Liberia, my big brother, President Boakai, wouldn't be President today so, Nimba needs to be happy."

His caveat comes in the face of mounting disappointment by members of the ruling party over jobs or employment opportunities.

"Please take our recommendations seriously and prioritize our children; they deserve better. The people of Nimba remain supportive for you to achieve what the Liberian people elected you to do," Johnson said.

He noted that many Liberians lost their jobs and homes for Ambassador Boakai to ascend to state power and that one of them is the Unity Party's Chairman Luther Tappia, among others.

"People are depending on them. If they are appointed, they will be able to help others who are depending on them for their survival in life. "With all I have said to you, Nimba, Nimba, Nimba, and make sure Nimba County children are happy Mr. president," PJY warned.