Nigeria: Alleged N80BN Fraud - Kogi Kicks As EFCC Includes Bello in Charges

Kogi State government has raised the alarm over what it described as a desperate attempt by "criminals masquerading as politicians" to tarnish the image of the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for selfish reasons, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The state government said, in its desperation, "which would leave Nigerians wondering who exactly is afraid of Yahaya Bello", the EFCC has, in an amended charge, accused the former governor of diverting Kogi State government funds in September 2015, four months before he assumed the position of a governor.

It said this was not only laughable but portrayed the EFCC as an agency infested with persons whose intents disagree with the noble intention of the president to defeat corruption in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information in Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo, said, "The fact that the EFCC, in charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN V. 1. Ali Bello 2. Dauda Suleiman, currently pending before Honorable Justice J.K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division further amended the 'Amended Charge' to include in the count, the name of H.E Yahaya Bello, describing him as being "at large", is ridiculous, laughable and portrays the EFCC as an agency infested with persons whose intents disagree with the noble intention of Mr. President to defeat corruption in Nigeria.

"Being 'at large' of course means that a person is evading arrest or is on the run and cannot be found after an attempt to arrest.

"For the sake of clarity, the original charge is against Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman, Ali's associate. The offence which H.E Yahaya Bello is alleged to have committed upon which he has been named in the count is conspiracy to convert the total sum of N80,246,470,089. which offence is said to have occurred on or about September 2015 in Abuja. His co-conspirators according to the Count are Abdulsalami Hudu (Kogi State Government House Cashier) described as being 'at large' too, Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman.

"In the EFCC's desperation to nail H.E Yahaya Bello, they forgot their thinking hammer at home.

"The count of the offence is most laughable as the election that produced H.E Yahaya Bello, as governor of Kogi was only conducted in November 2015. Indeed, Captain Idris Wada of the PDP held sway as governor of Kogi State at the material time until he handed over to H.E Yahaya Bello on the 27th January, 2016.

"Yahaya Bello could therefore not have as of September 2015 conspired with anyone, including Abdulsalami Hudu, a Kogi Government House Cashier to convert any money belonging to the Kogi State Government. It is to be noted that H.E Yahaya Bello before becoming the Governor of Kogi State had no financial dealings with the Kogi State Government which could have permitted him to convert monies belonging to the Kogi State Government, hence, one's dismay at the allegation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The state government warned political actors to steer clear of Kogi State affairs and desist from their campaign of calumny "as the state government has not said its money is missing, and has been adjudged, both locally and internationally, as top in the area of transparency and accountability."

The state government asked: "Why should Nigerians trust the leadership of the agency that made such a ridiculous, shameless and indefensible allegation? The Chairman of the Commission should tender unreserved apologies to the Nigerian people for making us a laughing stock in the comity of nations."

It called on the president to step in to save the integrity of the EFCC from those "pushing the Commission into a fight that should be left to politicians."

"The Kogi State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo will continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. We will also continue to promote probity, accountability and transparency and open our books to agencies and institutions constitutionally empowered to look into them. We will continue to win awards in transparency and accountability," the state government added. The journey did not begin today, according to Fanwo.