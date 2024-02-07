South Africa/Nigeria: SA Rallies Behind Bafana Bafana

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, has encouraged South Africans to get behind Bafana Bafana as they take on Nigeria in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals on Wednesday.

Bafana Bafana have captured the hearts of South Africans and football fans in their performances at AFCON, reaching their first semi-final in the competition in 24 years.

"Bafana Bafana have inspired many at the 34th AFCON. The team has risen from past disappointments to display the winning trajectory being exhibited by South African sport, arts and culture on international platforms.

"They have broken records by keeping four clean sheets in the tournament. The heroics of the Bafana Bafana players during the tournament, including the feats of captain Ronwen Williams in the quarterfinals, will live long in the memories of football supporters," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Kodwa will be travelling to Cote d'Ivoire to support the team in the semi-final clash.

"Spain and Argentina lost their opening games in the 2010 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, respectively, before winning those tournaments. I believe Bafana Bafana have that champion spirit to replicate this by going the whole way and bringing the AFCON title home.

"I encourage South Africans from all walks of life to rally together and get behind Bafana Bafana, who have been excellent ambassadors for South Africa and have proudly raised the country's flag high," the Minister said.

He said it has been great to see South Africans wearing their Bafana Bafana jerseys, and to see the supporters and journalists who have been proudly behind the team in Cote d'Ivoire.

"Let us unite in our support for Bafana Bafana. Let us gather in our homes and in public spaces to show our support to this team, which has done the nation so proud at AFCON. As proud South Africans, let us once again show the power of sport to unite people from all walks of life," Kodwa said.

The match kicks off at 19:00.