Nigeria: Tiktok Creator Awards - Asake, Adekunle Gold, Ola of Lagos, Others Bag Nominations

TikTok says the awards are a tribute to the individuals shaping the cultural and digital landscape of Sub-Saharan Africa, setting new cultural trends, and influencing social narratives.

Nine Nigerian creators have been nominated for the second edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa TikTok Creator Awards, scheduled for 9 February in South Africa.

Waris Akinwade, aka Ola of Lagos, received a Trailblazer of the Year nomination.

Sensational gamers Khalamanja and Tacticalceza were nominated in the Gaming Creator of the Year category.

Singers Adekunle Gold, Asake, and Spyro earned Song of the Year nominations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The nominated songs are Adekunle Gold's "Party No Dey Stop", Asake's "Lonely At The Top", and Spyro's "Who Is Your Guy".

Bianca Sibiya, head of content operations for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, in a statement on Tuesday, said TikTok will present its first-ever "Top Creator Awards" to celebrate the achievements of its most talented creators at Vodaword in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Ms Sibiya added that beyond recognising individual creators, the awards highlight the thriving digital entertainment landscape and the burgeoning creative industry across Africa.

Part of the statement read: "TikTok champions creativity and connects people globally. Our platform empowers anyone to become a creator and share their stories. These awards are designed to inspire, guide, and empower the next generation of talent to take Africa to the world. This is the second year of the eagerly awaited award ceremony, celebrating TikTok creators for their talent and creativity.

"During December 2023, TikTok fans were asked to vote for their favourite creators on the TikTok app, and winners were chosen by public vote and a TikTok judging panel, with one winner emerging from each category.

"Beyond entertainment, these awards underscore the economic empowerment fostered by TikTok. They highlight the platform's role in nurturing diverse talents from various backgrounds and countries, contributing significantly to the burgeoning digital economy in Africa."

See the complete nominee list below:

Sports creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Nezcatt (South Africa)

Stoneavenuee (Nigeria)

Gaming creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Khalamanja_ (Nigeria)

_someothergirl (Kenya)

Tacticalceza (Nigeria)

Entertainment creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Sachi_himes96 (South Africa)

Lifestory328 (Kenya)

Lifestyle and Education creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Foodstakenya (Kenya)

_iremide (Nigeria)

SiyaBunny (South Africa)

Trailblazer of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

OfficialKinuthia (Kenya)

Olaoflagos_ (Nigeria)

Africa Rising creator of the year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Afrolecia (Haircare South Africa)

Nairobidisclosure (Food Kenya)

Publisher of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

PulseNigeria247 (Nigeria)

Startimeskenya (Kenya)

Foodiesofsa (South Africa)

WWTaste (South Africa)

PulseSports (Nigeria)

jointribe_gg (Nigeria)

Netflixnigeria (Nigeria)

Song of the Year in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tyler ICU, DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA, Tyron & Tumelo Za - 'Mnike'

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava & Big Zulu - 'Umbayimbayi'

Uncle Waffles, Tony Duardo, Pcee, EeQue, Chley & Justin 99 - 'Yahyuppiyah'

Guchi & Loud Behaviour - 'Notice Me'

Pcee, S'gija Disciples, Justin 99, Mema Percent, MrJazziQ & Zan'Ten - 'Kilimanjaro'

Khaid & Boy Spyce - 'Carry Me Go (Sped Up)'

Khaid - 'Anabella (Sped Up)'

Asake - 'Lonely At the Top'

Spyro - 'Who is Your Guy'

Adekunle Gold & Zinoleesky - 'Party No Dey Stop'

Jux & Diamond Platnumz - 'Enjoy'

Jay Melody - 'Sawa'

Platform TZ - 'Wivu'

Alikiba - 'Mahaba'

Bruce Africa - 'You'