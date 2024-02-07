Ghana: Tragedy - 7 Die, 4 Injured in Gory Accident Fuel Tanker Runs Over Mini-Bus ...On Accra-Nsawam Road

At least seven people died on the spot and four others suffered injuries when a fuel tanker crashed into a Toyota Hiace mini-bus around China Mall at Sapeiman on the Accra-Nsawam road in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

The seven yet to be identified comprised four males and three females. The four injured persons including a police officer were conveyed to the Amasaman Hospital.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 5:30pm when the fuel tanker with registration number GT 9196-16, travelling from Tema in the Greater Accra to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, rammed in the Toyota Haice with number GR 5319-2, carrying passengers from Pokuase to Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The tragic incident drew a large crowd of people to the scene some of whom assisted the rescue team to get out victims trapped in the mangled mini-bus.

The onlookers who could not control their emotions wailed uncontrollably, with some others taking pictures and videos at the scene.

Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were there to rescue injured persons trapped in the mini-bus who were subsequently sent to the Amasaman Hospital and later transferred to the Police Hospital.

According to eyewitness, the tanker driver allegedly failed its brakes and crashed into the mini-bus killing and injuring the victims.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Francis Somian, confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the bodies of all the deceased had been deposited at the Police Hospital's mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The commander said the suspect driver, Theophilus Nartey, who was arrested had since been granted police enquiry bail.

He said investigations into the cause of accident were ongoing, adding that the mangled vehicle had since been towed from the scene.