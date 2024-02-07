Congo-Kinshasa/Cote d'Ivoire: Afcon 2023 - Cote d'Ivoire Vs DR Congo - Preview, Head-to-Head, Kickoff Time

Hosts Cote D'Ivoire will be looking at continuing their rollercoaster run in the AFCON when they take on DR Congo in the second semi-final fixture billed for Wednesday.

The Elephants fired their manager after losing their last group game 4-0 but still making the knockout round, before interim coach Emerse Fae led them to a tight penalty shootout victory over Senegal.

But that was nothing compared to the drama of their quarter-final victory over Mali, which featured a 90th-minute equaliser from Simon Adringra before Oumar Diakite scored in extra time.

With a third AFCON championship on the line, they will face a DR Congo side that has mostly escaped notice.

The Leopards drew all three of their group games before eliminating Egypt on penalties, and they finally won a match in 90 minutes by confidently defeating Guinea in the final round.

Cote D'Ivoire vs DR Congo - Team News

Cote D'Ivoire will be without both Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou after they were sent off against Mali, the former receiving his second booking for removing his shirt in celebrating the winning goal. Serge Aurier and Christian Kouame are also banned.

Willy Boly is most likely to step in for Kossounou in defence whereas Sebastien Haller may finally be fit to start having overcome an ankle injury.

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is set to start for DR Congo, who have Gael Kakuta back from injury.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Ivory Coast vs DR Congo is scheduled for a 9pm Nigeria time kick-off today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The match will take place at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

