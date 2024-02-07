Nigeria: Minna Protest Rattles Tinubu Administration, President Gives Orders On Food Prices

"The government is very concerned about what Nigerians are going through, especially what happened in Minna yesterday.

The mass protest in Minna, Niger State, against rising food prices and worsening economic situation rattled the Bola Tinubu administration and partly influenced the decision of the president to issue marching orders to relevant officials to work out immediate measures to check rising food prices in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, after a meeting of the Presidential Committee on Emergency Food Intervention on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the president was concerned about the accessibility and affordability of food items across the nation.

"The government is very concerned about what Nigerians are going through, especially what happened in Minna yesterday," the minister said, making reference to the Minna protest.

"Therefore government is taking some actions to ensure that Nigerians have some relief in terms of the availability of food on the table.⁣"

Mr Idris said that the committee meeting would continue until Thursday, adding that certain significant measures are already being considered to ameliorate the deplorable situation.

"Now, some of these will involve unlocking the foods that are available in most of the storage facilities (National Food Reserves) around the country.

"The government is also talking to major millers and major commodity traders to also see what is available in their stores.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To open it up, so that government will provide some intervention, discuss with them to provide some intervention to make this food available to Nigerians.⁣"

He said that government was aware that some persons were creating the food shortages because of its high cost and the depreciation of the currency.

"What I will tell Nigerians is that the president has directed that government needs to step in to stem this tide.⁣

"Government will not fold its arms and see the way Nigerians are suffering in terms of the availability of these food items. So I want to plead with you to understand with the government.

"By the time these meetings are concluded, we'll be able to issue a definite statement on what the position of government is in this regard."

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Central Bank Governor, Yemi Cardoso, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Others are Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari and that of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Sabi Abdullahi and FCT, Mariya Mahmoud.