West Africa: Ecowas Opposes President Sall, Demands Return to Electoral Calendar

Senegal's parliament on Tuesday voted to delay the presidential election to 15 December.

The ECOWAS Commission, on Tuesday, urged the political class in Senegal to urgently respect the country's constitution and allow elections to hold in line with the electoral calendar.

The commission made the appeal in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The statement said that the commission was concerned about the unfolding events in Senegal and cautioned against any action or statement that may contravene the country's Constitution.

It reminded the people of Senegal and the political class of their responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country.

"The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal's Constitution.

"In these trying times for the country and the region, the Commission calls on all stakeholders to shun violence and all other actions that may further disturb the peace and stability of the country," it added.

Furthermore, the bloc urged law enforcement agencies of the country to exercise utmost restraint and protect the fundamental rights of all citizens.

The Commission said it would continue to monitor the unfolding events and take all necessary steps to support the government and people of Senegal in their efforts to sustain the country's democratic tradition.

Senegal's parliament on Tuesday voted to delay the presidential election to 15 December in a chaotic vote that took place after opposition lawmakers were forcibly removed from the chamber as they debated President Macky Sall's earlier decision to delay the crucial election.

Mr Sall announced on Saturday the postponement of the election slated for 25 February, thereby triggering violent protests across the country.