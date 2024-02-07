Africa: Nigeria Vs South Africa - What Nwabali Told Me Before Afcon - Bafana Gk Williams

Nigeria's Super Eagles
7 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Bafana Bafana of South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams has revealed that he had a conversation with Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali before the commencement of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Williams and Nwabali are no strangers; the duo are two of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in the South African Premier League, playing for Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United, respectively.

Both goalkeepers have had similar fortunes at the tournament, keeping four clean sheets. However, Nwabali has conceded just one goal, with Williams conceding twice.

Speaking ahead of the game, Williams revealed that Nwabali has big admiration for him.

He said, "I'm happy for him. I had a chat with him when we played each other in Port Elizabeth, and it's so weird that he told me that I inspire him," Williams told a press conference in Bouake.

"The way he's playing now, I'm so happy that I can inspire someone, a fellow professional, so tomorrow we'll share the stage together and go out to continue doing what we've been doing, trying to be the best goalkeepers we can be.

"He's been amazing this season, but tomorrow, hopefully, he can concede so that we can go into the final."

Nigeria will face South Africa at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, today at 6 p.m. (Nigerian time).

