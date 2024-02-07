Nigeria/South Africa: Diplomatic Tensions, Supporter Strife Swirl Ahead of Critical Bafana Vs Nigeria Afcon Semifinal

analysis

Tension built up even before Bafana Bafana's semifinal match on Wednesday evening with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations -- this time of a diplomatic kind.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa, in reaction to xenophobic back-and-forth comments between Nigerians and South Africans on social media, issued a statement a day prior to the game.

"The High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match," read the statement from the Commission.

"Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law-abiding before, during and after the match."

However, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) responded on Wednesday that the advisory was "regrettable".

"It seems to create alarm and unnecessary tension between the citizens of South Africa and Nigerians living in or visiting South Africa," the department said.

"The South African national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, has played against their Nigerian counterparts, the Super Eagles, on many occasions, and there has been no history of soccer hooliganism among South Africans associated with the outcome of such encounters."

Nigeria the powerhouse

Nigeria has been one of the powerhouses of African football for decades now....