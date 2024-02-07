Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - APC Governors Splash N200m On Super Eagles

Ahead of Super Eagles' semifinal match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Wednesday, the Progressive Governors' Forum (PGF) has doled out N200million to the team to spur them to victory.

Sports Development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, disclosed this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Diana-Mary Nsan, and shared with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Senator Enoh applauded the enthusiasm of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is the chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum and all members of the Forum for the swift action taken immediately he spoke with the Forum chairman on the need for the governors to motivate the national soccer team ahead of the semi-final match against the South Africans.

He said the complete sum of N200 million has already been redeemed to the players by the APC governors.

"I want to thank the Progressive Governors' Forum under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state for galvanizing and redeeming the sum of two hundred million Naira only to the Super Eagles of Nigeria who are currently in Cote D'Ivoire for AFCON 2023.

"The Super eagles have shown immense commitment and tenacity through every match ,this shows that they are on the path to conquer the continent again and bring home the coveted Cup of Nations.

Therefore,we must rally support for them because upon their shoulders lie the enormous responsibility to make Nigeria our great Nation proud," Senator Enoh said.

The Super Eagles will lock horns with their South African counterparts in the first semifinal of the 2023 AFCON at Stade Bouaké in Bouaké, Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday for a place in February 11 final of the continental soccer showpiece in Abidjan.