South Africa/Nigeria: Djibrine Optimistic Nigeria Can Eliminate South Africa

Police FC midfielder Abubakar Akuki Djibrine is convinced that his country, Nigeria, has all it takes to see off old-time familiar foes South Africa ahead of the pair's epic 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal clash taking place at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7.

The Super Eagles are the only team that reached the last four of the AFCON 2023 campaign, with four victories and on draw and Djibrine is confident they can maintain their form against Bafana Bafana on Wednesday.

"It is going to be a tight game but we are going to beat them. With or without Osimhen, they can do it," the Police star told Times Sport.

"We have a solid attack and even though Osimhen is not scoring, Lookman is scoring for us. Our players have to eschew complacency and we will beat South Africa again as we did in 2019 in Egypt."

The two countries are also in the same Group alongside Rwanda, Benin and Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.