Nigeria/South Africa: Afcon 2023 - Broos' Bafana Bafana Eager to Upset Nigeria in Semis

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos admits Nigeria are favorites but his charges can shock them in the semifinals of the 2023 AFCON.

The two former champions will lock horns at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Wednesday, February 7, and the veteran Belgian gaffer is confident that his side can sail through.

"We are very happy and motivated that we play in the semi-finals of the AFCON, for many people, it was unexpected but we did it and ensure South Africa become a good team," Broos told journalists during a pre-match press conference.

"It is more than 20 years ago that South Africa played in the semi-finals and even more than that we played in the finals, so what that means is that we have a lot of motivation."

"We are playing against a good team who number 6 in the ranking, that means a lot for players playing for us."

Nigeria has been dominant against South Africa with the Super Eagles winning 2-1 in their most recent meeting which was in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt. The two sides are also paired in the same group alongside Frank Spittler's Rwanda in the 2026 Africa World Cup Qualifiers.

Broos emphasized that this is a new era during which his side can shock everyone including three-time African champions Super Eagles.

"For many, Nigeria are the favorite to win but it's not always the case in football, we are confident and motivated to try and ensure it doesn't happen and South Africa will play in the final for the first time in 20 years," he added.

South Africa last won the tournament when they first hosted it in 1996. They beat Tunisia 2-0 in the final to lift the continent's most prestigious silverware.