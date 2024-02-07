Africa: Haller fires Cote d'Ivoire to TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final

Confederation of African Football
Striker Sebastien Haller's goal gives the Cote d'Ivoire Elephants a 1-0 win over DR Congo in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.
7 February 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Abidjan — Hosts Cote d'Ivoire are through to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations final after beating DR Congo 1-0 thanks to Sebastien Haller's goal.

The striker now prepares to face former club Nigeria as the Elephants chase AFCON glory on home soil.

Haller was the matchwinner in Wednesday's semi-final, superbly flicking in Nicolas Pepe's cross to break Congolese hearts.

His goal has thus knocked the Leopards out, setting up this fascinating clash in Sunday's final.

For Haller, facing Nigeria with a trophy on the line represents a remarkable twist of fate. The Borussia Dortmund hitman has established himself in the Elephants after recovering from testicular cancer

Now the 29-year-old returns intent on breaking Nigerian hearts. Haller will spearhead the Cote d'Ivoire attack alongside Pepe as they target a historic triumph.

Victory would spark jubilation in Abidjan given this AFCON is on home soil. After struggling in their group, the Elephants have momentum despite unconvincing performances.

Against DR Congo they rode their luck, with Cedric Bakambu having a goal disallowed. But Haller's quality shone through as he rifled home to book Cote d'Ivoire's passage.

Nigeria will prove a sterner test, especially with Haller's former teammates seeking vengeance. But in this form, the striker threatens to inspire Ivory Coast to their first AFCON crown since 2015.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.