South Africa/Nigeria: Brave Bafana Go Down to Nigeria in Dramatic Afcon Semi-Final

7 February 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Coach Hugo Broos' valiant charges had fought very hard to force the match into extra time, and eventually the tense penalty shootout, after the two teams ended the 90 minutes deadlocked at 1-1. They did it while a man down after Grant Kekana was sent off in the final minutes of extra time.

William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring for the Nigerians from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after Victor Osimhen was judged to have been brought down inside the area. The South African senior national team clawed their way back in the 90th minute through Teboho Mokoena, who also beat Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from the penalty spot.

Egyptian referee Amin Omar awarded the spot kick after consulting VAR. Bafana Bafana will now play the losing side in the second semifinal between hosts Côte d'Ivoire and DR Congo in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Read the original article on SAFA.

