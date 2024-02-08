Liberia: President Boakai Appoints Eugene Fahngon As Lbs Director General, Mo Ali Takes On LWSC Among Other Appointments

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has nominated Eugene L. Fahngon as Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System.

Fahngon, former Deputy Minister of Information under Weah government, defected from his party, the Coalition for Democratic Change after he was sacked by then-president Weah.

He threw his support to the Unity Party and became a staunch supporter of Boakai during the 2023 presidential election.

Others included in President Boakai's latest wave of appointment include Mr. Mohammed [Mo] Ali, Managing Director, Liberia Water & Sewer Corporation (LWSC), Jacob Smith, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), Stephen Johnson, Deputy for Administration, Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), Julius K. Sele, Executive Director, Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE), Anthony V. Kesselly - Deputy Minister for Public Affairs, Daniel Sando, Deputy Minister for Technical Services, Ministry of Information Culture

Affairs & Tourism (MICAT), Masah Sobboh, Assistant Minister for Human Resources, Ministry of State

(LBS), Sahr Johnny, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of State

According to the release signed by Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana, also nominated are Montserrado District #4 Representative Ms. Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis was nominated President/ Chief Executive Officer, National Oil Company (NOCAL), Charles A. Snetter, Ambassador At-Large, Ministry of State, Mr. Emmanuel Azango, First Vice President Finance & Investment, NOCAL, Atty. George K. Saah, Assistant Minister for Public Affairs, Ministry of State, Mr. Dorr Cooper, Inspector General, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Amb. George Wallace, Advisor/Foreign Affairs, Ministry of State, Mrs. Louise Tamba, Business Manager, Ministry of State, Cllr. Bushuben Keita, Legal Advisor, Ministry of State

These nominations where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.