Liberia: Chambers Wants Maritime Probed

The Former speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Bhofal Chambers is calling on the Boakai-led government to probe into the ongoing saga at the LISCR Maritime office.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday at his Rehab residence, Mr. Chambers urged the Government of Liberia to take a keen interest in scrutinizing LISCR.

Chambers said LISCR recently cracked down on reporting honest earnings to the Government of Liberia.

"What we want is accountability for government to take a keen interest in this direction because it improved the livelihood of our people," Chambers said.

He told reporters that over the years, LISCR has been truly generating and rapidly improving the lives of the people, rising from being number two to number one in ascension ranking.

But he noted that it has seen a sudden decline, something he said has got Liberians wondering about their entitlement and what compensations and arrears the blue-economic LISCR-Maritime is bringing because their livelihood has declined.

Chambers noted that Liberians have been complaining about some of the compensations and benefits from LISCR, adding that it is very small.

He said if they are not ready to provide for the people for what they are established, they should be closed.

Chambers continued that he has been doing some investigation and it appears to him that LISCR has been falling through the cracks in terms of reporting its honest earnings to the Republic of Liberia.

"What we want in Liberia is the survival of our people, what we want in our country is prosperity for our people and true accountability," said Mr. Chambers.

He asked the current Legislature to do justice to the Liberian people and urged lawmakers to go forward to know what is unfolding at LISCR.

At the same time, he called for the collective engagement by all Liberians as Liberia moves forward as a people.