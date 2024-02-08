Nigeria: Customs Set to Surpass N5 TRN Revenue Target

THE Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has told the National Assembly that the Service will surpass its revenue target of N5.079 trillion in 2024.

Speaking while presenting the NCS's 2024 budget to the Senate Committee on Customs, Adeniyi also defended its N706 billion budget saying attention will be on consolidating carried-over projects, increasing staff welfare by improving and motivating officers' performance, and integrating technologies into Customs processes.

He outlined the strategies he hoped would drive the achievement of the 2024 target including implementing the National Single Window championed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He also harped on strategies to agonize and standardize Customs processes, port decongestion, collaboration with other agencies for efficiency and competitiveness, anti-smuggling operations, integrating ICT into operations, investing in capacity building, and stakeholder engagement, among others.

He emphasized supporting local production and taking food security seriously.