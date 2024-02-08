Nigeria: Abducted Abia Varsity DVC Regains Freedom

8 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The abducted Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Abia State University, Prof. Godwin Emezue, has regained his freedom after spending 11 days in the kidnappers' den.

It will be recalled that the state Police Command had confirmed that the DVC was abducted over two weeks ago in a filling station in Umuahia, the state capital.

The professor was released on Tuesday night by his abductors and is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital due to torture he received while in the kidnappers' custody.

A source close to the professor's family disclosed that the kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N35 million before the release.

The source added: "The kidnappers released footage of how they tortured the professor and threatened to kill him if the family failed to pay N20 million before the end of last Saturday."

