Senegal Internet Restored After Election Postponement Unrest

Authorities cut access as the country grapples with the fallout of postponing the presidential election to December. The delay sparked protests.

Senegal's internet service was restored Wednesday, days after the government suspended it following the postponement of this month's presidential election.

"It remains unclear as to whether the restoration will be sustained," internet monitor Netblocks said.

Unrest erupted in Dakar after President Macky Sall postponed Senegal's presidential election originally scheduled for February 25.

Access to mobile data had been blocked since early Monday when lawmakers backed Sall's decision to hold the election in December. They took the decision only after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies, who were unable to cast their votes.

It sparked sporadic protests and international concern about Senegal's democracy.

ECOWAS, US voice concern over new election date

The delay paves the way for Sall, who would have ended his second term in early April, to remain in office until his successor takes over, probably in 2025.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said Tuesday it was following events "with concern."

"The ECOWAS Commission encourages the political class to urgently take the necessary measures to re-establish the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of the constitution," it said.

The United States State Department said it saw no justification for the postponement, saying the move was "contrary to Senegal's strong democratic tradition."

"The postponement of Senegal's presidential election puts the country on a dangerous path towards dictatorship and must not be allowed to stand," US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin said in a statement.

Authorities in Dakar have cracked down on street protests and taken a private TV channel off air, in addition to restricting mobile internet.

The situation in the country remained calm on Wednesday but opposition lawmakers have launched legal challenges that could lead to prolonged wrangling in the courts.

