Angola: Cabo Verde Wants Air Connection With Angola

Luanda — The Ambassador of Cabo Verde to Angola, Júlio Morais, expressed on Thursday, in Luanda, his country's interest in resuming, as soon as possible, the direct airline that between the two countries.

Júlio Morais said that it's expected to be a profitable flight, in which the two Governments have already agreed on this and the operators are working to carry out market studies.

Speaking to the press at the end of the launch of the Cape Verdean television channel in Angola, Televisão África (TVA), operating on ZAP satellite TV, he highlighted the intention to start the project linked to agribusiness in Angola.

According to the ambassador, these strategic projects are part of the challenges of instilling an economic content that gives sustainability to the good relations that already exist between the two countries, since there are already Angolan investments in Cabo Verde, the only thing missing is Cape Verdean businesses in Angola.

He said that trade between the two countries is practically zero, due to the lack of direct air and sea connectivity, despite the interest of economic agents and companies.

He added that there are two Angolan provinces, in direct dialogue, with Cape Verdean municipalities to establish Sister city ties.

The Ambassador pointed out, on the other hand, that there are also two Angolan business intentions in Cabo Verde, linked to the financial and energy sectors.

According to data, the formalization of political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Cabo Verde took place on August 30, 1977.

The two countries signed bilateral agreements, with emphasis on the Extradition Treaty in 2010, Defense cooperation in 2013, visa exemption for common passports of citizens of both countries in 2018, the avoidance of double taxation and tourism in 2019, and mutual promotion and protection of investment in 2020.

Angola and Cabo Verde maintain bilateral cooperation in the areas of Education, Defense, Security, Transport, Health and Commerce. SJ/AC/DOJ