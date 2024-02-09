Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Four Insurgents, Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

9 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA) have neutralised four insurgents, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt.Gen. Musa Yahaya.

Yahaya said, "Troops fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday made contact with insurgents.

"During the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised four insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

"Werecovered three AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 rifle magazines, and two motorcycles," he said.

Similarly, Yahaya said, "Troops of the division received a tip-off on the insurgent movement on Wednesday, and they swiftly moved to intercept the insurgents in Kwaga village in Kaduna State.

"The insurgents, who could not withstand the firepower of the army, ran into the forest in disarray, abandoning their victims.

"The troops successfully rescued all 11 kidnapped victims."

He explained that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped on Tuesday from their village in Masuku in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

"The victims have been given medical attention by our team and have been reunited with their families," he said.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Force Commander Operation "WHIRL PUNCH," Maj. Gen. Valentine Okoro has commended the troops for the success recorded.

He appealed to the general public to continue to provide troops and other security agencies with real-time intelligence.

He equally appealed to locals to report persons with gunshot wounds seeking paramedics' attention to the troops or other security agencies for prompt action. (NAN)

