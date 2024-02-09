South Africa: Foreign Minister Pandor Says Israel Targeting Her After ICJ Genocide Case

9 February 2024
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — The South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said she's been receiving threats after the country filed a complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice, The Citizen reported.

Pandor requested that the country's police chief increase her security, after she was targeted on social media, Pandor told journalists at the State of the Nation's Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africa filed a case against Israel to the ICJ in seeking an immediate halt to the country's military attacks in Gaza, as well as a discontinuation of forced displacement to enable humanitarian access to thousands of Palestinians. Ramaphosa, during his Sona24 on February 8, also called the military attacks a genocide - an assertion that the ICJ said is "plausible".

The Southern African nation has a large Jewish community, with some of them pushing back while others support  an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and human rights for all Palestinians as well as Israelis .

Pandor meanwhile emphasized that South Africa is determined to see the ICJ case through. She told the Mail and Guardian that the country "can't back down now".

