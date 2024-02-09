West Africa: Zargo Wins Ecowas Outstanding Award

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has awarded former Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo the Most Outstanding Award 2024.

The award was presented to the former Lofa County lawmaker based on his constant contributions and continued commitment to that august body. ECOWAS through its Award Committee said with the level of work done when he served the union it was prudent to have him honored.

At the same time, the 2024 Award Committee further stressed that in the wisdom of the union's committee, thought to award its past members of the Parliament for their tremendous contribution towards the West African regional body for which he was selected.

Senator Steve Zargo was beaten by Independent Candidate, Momo T. Cyrus in the 2023 October polls with 37,621 votes, representing 28.49 percent. Senator Zargo before his ascendancy at the parliament, served as the Chairperson on Defense Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs and member of the senate committee to the ECOWAS parliament. He also served as Trade, Customs, and Free Movement at the level of ECOWAS parliament.

Meanwhile, Stephen Zargo has pledged his overwhelming commitment to supporting the only West African regional body.