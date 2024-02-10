Nigeria: Youths Protest in Osun Over Rising Cost of Living

Some youths trooped to streets in Osun state capital, Osogbo, on Friday to lament the rising cost of living, calling on the federal government to swiftly intervene.

The peaceful protesters said the hardship had become unbearable and told President Bola Tinubu to address the dwindling economy by changing "unfavourable policies" amid the naira depreciation.

The protesters, who wielded placards with inscriptions such as "Change the unfavourable policies", "Nigerians are suffering, we can't cope again", and "We are humans, stop mistreating the citizens", among others, assembled along MDS Road, Osogbo very early.

Despite the large presence of policemen near the scene of the protest, the youth kept singing songs expressing the frustration of many Nigerians occasioned by the harsh economy.

Addressing the protesters, the chairman, Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Mr. Waheed Lawal, said the protest would continue until the government finds solutions to the current economic hardship ravaging the country.

He said, "Government must ameliorate the suffering of the people. They must do whatever they need to do to make sure that the people live in better conditions.

"Nigerians deserve the best. They promised us renewed hope but what they are giving us now is renewed hardship. We reject renewed hardship in our lives, and in our economy because Nigerians deserve the best.

"What Nigerians want is a peaceful atmosphere. We don't want insecurity in our land again. We can't travel from Osogbo to Ibadan without panicking. You will be thinking that they will kidnap you.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The abduction of monarchs is the order of the day in our country now. We urge the government to provide security for the life and property of the citizens. It is their responsibility, it is a constitutional responsibility.

"Every government that fails to provide security for the lives of the citizens is no longer a government. What we are saying is simple, we are ready to face the government in this hardship and we are marathon runners.

"We have started this struggle today and if the government fails to listen to us, we will continue to mobilise our people to protest this hardship because enough is enough."

The protest became the fourth counting by the state to wind up the week as demonstrations against hardship were held in Niger, Kano, Kogi during the week.