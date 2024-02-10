Nigeria: Hardship - Gov Radda Sets Up Taskforce On Food Prices

The governor of Katsina State, Malamm Dikko Umaru Radda, yesterday convened an expanded emergency security meeting on the rising food prices in the state and resolved to set up a task force.

Expressing concern on the soaring prices of food items in the country, he said the government was aware of the hardships people are going through in the state.

He described the worsening food crisis in the country as "artificial shortages" caused by the actions of some unpatriotic individuals that demand serious decision.

The meeting which was held at the Government House in Katsina was attended by the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Alhaji Abdulmummuni Kabir Usman and Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar respectively.

Others include heads of security agencies in the state, some state executive council members, religious bodies and leaders of grain producers and sellers associations.

A statement signed by the commissioner for information and culture, Dr Bala Salisu Zango, said part of the decision was to constitute a "Task Force Committee" whose memberships and terms of reference would be announced soon.

The statement said; "Malam Dikko Umar Radda said the government will take all measures to ensure that people get some relief. He further revealed that his administration is a people-oriented government and therefore, and will use all possible ways to contain the situation and bring the prices down."