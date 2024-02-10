West Africa: Nigeria Committed to Regional Security Cooperation With Ecowas Countries - Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru, says Nigeria is committed to regional security cooperation with other ECOWAS countries.

This is contained in a statement made on Saturday in Abuja by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Information.

Badaru said this at the opening of the Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Ministerial Level in Abuja.

He emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing regional security challenges.

He said, "Nigeria remains committed to working hand in hand with our ECOWAS counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens."

He underscored the importance of the extraordinary session, noting that the event was to deliberate on pressing security matters affecting the region.

He reiterated the Nigerian government's unwavering dedication to advancing the ECOWAS security agenda to set a commendable example for regional cooperation and solidarity.

The minister also reiterated Nigeria's leadership role in promoting peace and security throughout West Africa.

In his remarks, the President of ECOWAS, Dr Omar Touray, said that this was the right time to come together as members of ECOWAS and solve their common problem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purpose of the meeting was not unconnected with the withdrawal of three member states, namely, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, from ECOWAS.

A development that had generated concerns across the region and posed security threats. (NAN)