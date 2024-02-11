Nigeria: 'Farewell to a Visionary Leader' - Access Bank Announces Wigwe's Death

11 February 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Access Bank has announced the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Recall Vanguard reported yesterday that Wigwe, his wife, son, and other crew members died in a helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border.

Responding to the reports about Wigwe's death, the bank announced via its X handle that Herbert's visionary leadership and commitment to social impact initiatives have left an indelible mark on Access Holdings and the communities it serves.

Access Bank's post on Wigwe's passing reads, "Today, we bid farewell to a visionary leader, @HerbertOWigwe, whose passion and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed Access into a global powerhouse.

"His legacy of excellence and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Herbert Wigwe. Your impact will forever be felt."

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings.

"Herbert's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social impact initiatives have left an indelible mark on Access Holdings and the communities we serve. His legacy will never be forgotten."

