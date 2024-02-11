Gambia Announces Visa-Free Entry for Saudi Citizens

The Government of the Gambia has announced on Wednesday, 7 February, 2024 that there will be a visa-free entry for the citizens of Saudi Arabia into the country.

"A decision has been taken to ease entry procedures for all Saudi Citizens travelling to The Gambia," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Gambians Abroad, this is to encourage and facilitate the travel of Saudi Nationals to The Gambia for investment, trade and tourism.

'The decision would in effect raise the distinctive relations between the two countries and continue to encourage the excellent coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Gambia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve the noble objectives and aspirations of their respective leaders.

"The implementation of this decision with immediate effect is being announced simultaneously by both countries as is usually done in such cases."

The Gambia established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 9 May 1974.