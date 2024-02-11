Lesotho Has Lost a Patriot

... mourners eulogize former minister Monyake as a loving man

Moroke Sekoboto

Mourners at the memorial service of the former Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Mophato Monyake, described him as a dreamer, a visionary with the ability to realise and turn imaginations into reality.

Mr Monyake died on 19 January 2024, at the age of 62, succumbing to colon cancer.

His memorial service was held at St John AME Church in Khubetsoana, Berea on Tuesday.

His burial will be tomorrow at Ha Lengolo, Thabana Morena, in Mafeteng.

Speaking on behalf of both the government and his party, Minister of Energy Nqosa Mahao said the country had lost a principled and visionary man who served it with dedication and distinction.

Professor Mahao said Mr Monyake's engineering skills had been greatly needed in Lesotho for the country's infrastructure drive and as it sought methods to combat the effects of climate change.

"Our deep condolences to the Monyake family and Basotho in general. We have lost a true patriot, a man who wanted a transformed Lesotho, a man of principle who had no eagerness for power. This is a great loss for Lesotho. We have indeed lost a true son of the soil," Prof Mahao said.

The Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader also said Mr Monyake had been an instrumental and influential politician in his party. He wasn't 'small fry' but 'a big fish'.

"When he joined us (BAP) in 2021, we knew we got a big fish and we deployed him into our policy making forums because of his skills. As BAP we didn't want to campaign without proper research like other ordinary politicians," Prof Mahao said.

"We established a team of experts from different fields to do research and he was part of that....," Prof Mahao said.

"I proposed to Mr Monyake to be part of our Central Executive Committee but he declined showing his character that he wasn't power hungry. He would rather be a rearguard organizer and overseer....," Prof Mahao said.

Mr Monyake was a prominent politician who won the Stadium Area constituency in the 2012 general elections under the All Basotho Convention (ABC) banner and became the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services. He left ABC and formed his party Progressive Democrats (PD) which wasn't successful in the 2017 general elections. He then joined the BAP in 2021.

Mr Monyake's sister, Bokang Monyake, said her brother had been ill and was admitted to hospital in July last year where they were told that he had colon cancer.

She said Mr Monyake had started his treatment in September as an outpatient but things worsened around 20 December 2023. He was then admitted into the hospital until he passed on last week.

"My brother was a devout Christian and a leader in the Emmanuel AME Church. He had a great sense of humour, he was loving and caring and fun to be around," Ms Monyake said.

She said Mr Monyake was a well-travelled and educated civil engineer with a large body of work both in Lesotho and beyond.

"He was a patriot, politician, businessman and a philanthropist of his own kind with a powerful drive to succeed and a never give up attitude at every turn," Ms Monyake said.

Mr Monyake's daughter 'Mabahlakoana Mosola, nee Molulela Monyake, said she had a good relationship with her father because he was loving and caring.

"We were very close. He told me everything. He has faced many challenges and conquered them. This time I could tell that he had given up. He told me that he was tired and asked me to let him rest. I understood what he was saying even in riddles, he was asking me to set him free," Ms Mosola said.

"I started accepting, healing and learning how I was going to live when he is gone. I started preparing for my father's departure because while he was still alive, he asked me, 'do you still remember how I want my funeral to be like?' I nodded yes. So don't mourn him but rather celebrate his life, he lived, he loved," Ms Mosola said.