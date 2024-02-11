Lesotho: Gvt Aims to Raise M5 Million in Back2school Campaign

THE government is expecting to raise M5 million from the corporate sector to support its Back2School drive intended to help vulnerable children in different schools across the country.

The Back2School campaign was launched by the Minister of Education and Training, Ntoi Rapapa, on Monday and is scheduled to run until 9 February 2024.

The launch was held at Pioneer Mall after Professor Rapapa's ministry partnered with Pep Stores and the mall's owners, Moruo Developments, for the launch event.

Prof Rapapa had earlier this month urged Basotho individuals, cooperates and organizations to contribute various tools to aid teaching and learning in schools under the Back2School drive.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Rapapa said they had started the initiative last year though it was not as successful compared to this year where various cooperates have pledged their support. He said they were expecting to collect around M5 million for the campaign.

"This proves support and care to the less fortunate children that they are not alone in their learning journey," said Prof Rapapa.

The minister said he gets to travel a lot across Lesotho - in the course of his duties - and had as a result gained much exposure to different miseries that children go through as a result of poverty.

He had therefore launched the Back2School drive to help these needy children. It will be commemorated every last Monday of January to encourage corporates and other well-wishers to donate to the needy.

Prof Rapapa and his team visited Motimposo Primary and Maseru High schools to handover their donations.

The ministry donated 50 school shoes and 35 uniforms to Motimposo students as well as seven thousand sanitary pads to Maseru High School students. Eight students from the latter school also received full-year fees sponsorships.

Prof Rapapa said it was imperative that they lead by example, hence the donations and school visits.

He said the country needed to work collaboratively to ensure easy and bearable learning conditions for all students, regardless of their backgrounds.

For his part, Moruo Development Trust's chairperson, Sebehela Selepe, said when they heard the minster's plea, they tasked themselves to be part of the problem solvers hence they came up with the back-to-school shoes campaign.

"Our aim in this initiative is to collect at least 2000 school shoes for the ministry of education to donate to needy students of their choice.

"The poverty rate is extremely high and as Pioneer Mall, we are glad to lend a helping hand where possible," Mr Selepe said.