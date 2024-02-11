Tanzania: President Suluhu's Condolence Message After Former PM Lowassa's Death

Former Tanzania PM Lowassa died in Dar es Salaam on February 10.

It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of the retired Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Ngoyai Lowassa. Mr. Lowassa has served our country in various capacities for more than 35 years, beginning with his participation in the Tanzanian People's Army, Revolutionary Party (CCM), Member of Parliament, Minister in various ministries and Prime Minister.

We have lost a smart leader, who committed himself and devoted himself to our country. I offer my condolences to the widow, Mama Regina Lowassa, children (Member of Parliament for Monduli, Fredrick Lowassa and your siblings), brothers, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this serious tragedy.

In my communication with the family, I have explained to them that as a nation we are with them in this difficult period, and they should never stop relying on God and pondering his word, especially the Book of Job 1:21.

May Allah keep him in a good place. Amen.