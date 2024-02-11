Tanzania: President Suluhu's Condolence Message After Former PM Lowassa's Death

11 February 2024
allAfrica.com

Former Tanzania PM Lowassa died in Dar es Salaam on February 10.

It is with great sadness that I received the news of the death of the retired Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Ngoyai Lowassa. Mr. Lowassa has served our country in various capacities for more than 35 years, beginning with his participation in the Tanzanian People's Army, Revolutionary Party (CCM), Member of Parliament, Minister in various ministries and Prime Minister.

We have lost a smart leader, who committed himself and devoted himself to our country. I offer my condolences to the widow, Mama Regina Lowassa, children (Member of Parliament for Monduli, Fredrick Lowassa and your siblings), brothers, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this serious tragedy.

In my communication with the family, I have explained to them that as a nation we are with them in this difficult period, and they should never stop relying on God and pondering his word, especially the Book of Job 1:21.

May Allah keep him in a good place. Amen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.