Nigeria: AFCON - Gov Otti Commends Super Eagles for Coming 2nd

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for coming second and making the country proud at the just concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Otti said even though the Super Eagles came short of lifting the trophy, the players gave their best and succeeded in further strengthening the nation's image as a formidable force in African football.

Host, Cote d'Ivoire, came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 at the final of the biennial competition concluded inside the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, capital of Cote d'ivoire, on Sunday.

Governor Otti in a statement Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, commended the Super Eagles "for their unrelenting show of strength despite the intimidating roars of the home crowd, who dominated every inch of the stadium space, buoyed by the presence of the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara."

He, specifically congratulated Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo and Frank Ogochukwu Onyeka, three sons of Abia State, who were part of the Super Eagles team to the AFCON 2023.

The Governor praised Chukwueze for providing the flip that saw the team captain, Troost Ekong, put Nigeria in the lead with a header, shortly before the end of the first half of the game.

While thanking Nigerians for the massive support they gave to the Super Eagles throughout the competition, Governor Otti also commended the team's technical crew and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) for their efforts which helped to take Nigeria to the finals of the AFCON.

After qualifying from the group stage, the Nigeria Super Eagles went on to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16, the Antelopes of Angola in the quarter final and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final before succumbing to the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire in the final.