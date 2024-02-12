Nigeria: Tinubu Commends Super Eagles Despite Missing Out On Afcon Title

Despite the defeat, President Tinubu hailed the resilience of the Super Eagles players in getting to the AFCON final

President Bola Tinubu has offered his praise and encouragement to the Super Eagles after their performance in the 2023 AFCON tournament, where the team fell short of the trophy.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d'Ivoire in Sunday night's final, thus failing in their bid for a fourth AFCON title.

Despite the defeat, President Tinubu hailed the resilience of the Super Eagles players.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu commended the team for their tenacious spirit displayed throughout the tournament.

The team, coach, crew, and management were all commended for demonstrating tremendous hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.

Acknowledging the disappointment of the final result, the president urged Nigerians to maintain their spirit and celebrate the team's achievements.

According to him, while the trophy was lost this time, he believes the Super Eagles won a great victory in the hearts of Africa and the world with our grit, rigour, and determination on the pitch.

He continued with a message of hope and unity: "Let this passing event not dispirit us, but bring us together to work harder. We are a great nation bound as one by the green-white-green banner of resilience, joy, hope, duty, and untiring love.

President Tinubu specifically addressed young Nigerians pursuing their dreams in football, regardless of their circumstances: "To those cherished Nigerian youths expressing their gifts in communities, drawing lines in the sand as they play football in their humble rectangles of play, you can be our heroes tomorrow; do not relent in your pursuit. My administration is here to make dreams come true."

The Super Eagles will leave Abidjan on Monday, but it is not sure if they will get a State House reception in Abuja.