Nigeria: Wigwe's Tragic Death - Corporate World Has Lost Extraordinary Genius - Rone

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of UTM FLNG Limited, Julius Rone, has expressed grief over the tragic death of the CEO and Group Managing Director of Access Bank plc, Herbert Wigwe, in helicopter crash in the United State, saying that the death has left him heartbroken, shattered and inconsolable.

Rone in a statement on Sunday said it is more heart-wrenching that the tragic event also claimed the lives of the exceptionally graceful wife of the Access Bank boss, Chizoba, his son, and the former Group Chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The statement read: "The news of the tragic death of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Group Managing Director of Access Bank plc, my beloved brother and friend, Herbert Wigwe, in helicopter crash in the United State has left me heartbroken, shattered and inconsolable.

"It is even more heart-wrenching that the tragic event also claimed the lives of his exceptionally graceful wife, Chizoba, his son, and the former Group Chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

"Indeed, our nation, humanity, the corporate world and particularly the global financial sector have lost a leading light, a rare brand who with extraordinary genius, industry and diligence bestrode his chosen path as a Colossus and made immemorable contributions towards national and global economic growth and stability.

"Herbert Wigwe was a quintessential banker, wealth creator, education promoter, highly resourceful entrepreneur and remarkable philanthropist, dazzling motivator and untiring mentor, who lived as a trailblazer and source of inspiration to many especially the younger generation of leaders and entrepreneurs on the national and international arena.

"His role in using his 'Thought-Leadership Series' known as The Access Conference towards to host world leaders and stimulate global all-inclusive corporate solutions to challenges facing humanity among other international interventions stood him to a global citizen, leader and bridgebuilder who place the wellbeing of humanity above all other considerations.

"Herbert lived for others. Despite his lofty attainments, he remained humble and accessible. His philanthropist roles in supporting the less privilege, vulnerable children, orphans and internally displaced persons through his numerous charity platforms speak volumes of the heart he and his wife had for humanity.

"At this moment of grief, my heart goes out to the Wigwe family as well the Ogunbanjo family as I pray to God in His Mercies to console the families , the management and staff of Access Bank as well as the banking community in Nigeria and give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss"