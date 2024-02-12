Gambia: KMC mayor hands over plots of land to Staff Welfare Association

The Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Talib Ahmed Bensouda, has recently presided over the official handing over of 175 plots of land to the Council's Staff Welfare Association.

The said lands are said to be fully paid for and demarcated service plots to the said Association. In commemoration of this momentous occasion, he named the estate "KMC Beno/Cambengo Estate," symbolizing the unity and teamwork demonstrated by KMC staff in making it a reality. Located in Kitty, West Coast Region, just under 100 meters from the Jabang-Brikama highway, these service plots are uniformly sized at 20 meters by 20 meters each.

This incredible initiative was made possible through teamwork, unity and cooperation. The Mayor extended heartfelt gratitude to the diligent staff who actively participated, the dedicated Staff Welfare Executives led by Modou Njie (President) and Bolong Badjie (VP), the administrative team under the guidance of Jaja Cham (Director of Administration), and the esteemed Councillors of KM.

In his concluding statement at the ceremony, he challenged the welfare association to continue their efforts in organizing plots for the remaining 1225 staff members of KMC, enjoining them to work hand in hand with his office to develop an affordable housing program, transforming these plots into standard homes for the deserving staff members.