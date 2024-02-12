West Africa: Ghana Qualify for 2024 Futsal Afcon

12 February 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana defeated Cote d'Ivoire 6-2 on Friday to secure qualification to the 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

The team went into the game looking to overturn a 4-0 score line from the first leg in Cape Coast. Coach Philip Boakye made a tactical variation in the second leg and got rewarded in the process.

Ghana won the second leg 6-2 Friday to qualify with the away goal rule having lost 4-0 at the University of Cape Coast Hall last week.

Ghana will make an appearance at the next edition of the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat, Morocco. The Futsal team will be making their first appearance in the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations since 1996 when Ghana lost to Egypt in the final.

The 2024 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Rabat from April 8-17, 2024. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan as the CAF representatives. -- GFA

