Africa: Ghana,Iran pledge to deepen bilateral ties

12 February 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alhaji Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

Ghana and Iran last Friday, renewed their bond of cooperation and pledged to deepen their bilateral ties for the mutual benefits of both countries.

This was when Ghana joined the Iranian Community to mark the 45 years anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran established on February 11, 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, after an uprising led to the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty.

In attendance were ministers of states, traditional and religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Corps and friends of the Iranian Community in Ghana.

Addressing the gathering, the Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassadors to Ghana, Bejan Gerami, said the Islamic Revolution had made significant advancement in the field of economic, science, and nuclear technology for the benefit of humankind.

He said the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow due to the goodwill of their leadership, and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his efforts in maintaining the strong ties between them.

Mr Gerami said the Iran's foreign policy was founded on the "principles and values of peace, justice, independence while rejecting discrimination, aggression and foreign domination in international politics."

The Ambassador said Iran always had constructive and strong cooperation with friendly countries, especially Ghana, adding "the relationship between Ghana and Iran which was established in 1983 has remained positive, cordial and ever- expanding."

Mr Gerami said Ghana-Iran Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation( JPCC) had held seven meetings culminating in the signing of 20 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in health, education, agriculture, energy, to mention but a few.

He noted the establishment of the Islamic University College and the Iran Clinic in enhancing education and healthcare delivery in the country.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture who represented the government said "it's our firm believe that the strong bond of cooperation between the two countries will further be strengthened in the years ahead."

He said Ghana looked ahead to host the JPCC this year, and implement the decisions for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Dr Awal urged the Iranian business community to take advantage of the favourable environment and invest in the country.

He said Ghana endorsed the resolution of international disputes through peaceful means, and would continue to support processes that enhanced global peace and security.

