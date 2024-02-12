Ghana: Wildaf engages community leaders on anti-sexual violence prevention and reduction

The Women in Law and Development in Africa (WiLDAF) Ghana, as part of its two-year project dubbed "PROTECT!" on Friday engaged community leaders at Ekumfi Akwansa Kokodo, in the Central Region, on anti-sexual violence prevention and reduction.

The project being implemented in three districts in Ledzokuku, Ga West and Ekumfi in the Greater Accra and Central Regions respectively aimed to promote positive norms, healthy relationships, engage community structures to create safe environments for girls and young women.

Funded by African Women's Development Fund (AWDF), the project also sought to provide legal services for adolescent girls, boys and young women to address sexual violence against them.

The Communication, Advocacy and Network Mnager and Girls Empowerment Programme Coordinator, WiLDAF Ghana, Ms Gloria Kankam, said sexual violence was a pervasive and deeply concerning issue affecting communities which manifest in various forms such as rape, sexual assault, harassment and exploitation.

She said the prevalence of sexual violence was challenging to quantify accurately due to underreporting, stigma and differing definitions across cultures.

However, Ms Kankam indicated that available data provides a glimpse into the scope of the problem, adding that the impacts could include national impact, gender disparities, mental health, intersectionality, institutionaland systemic factors which affect the lives of young women and girls.

"In view of the above, the need for community-driven initiatives to address and prevent sexual violence is paramount for several reasons. Initiatives such as the PROTECT! anti-sexual violence project are crucial in fostering a culture of awareness, support, response, shift in behaviour and change at the grassroots level," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Conflict Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Kankam called on all stakeholders on-board to assist in the fight against sexual violence since addressing and preventing the act required comprehensive and sustained efforts at all levels of society.

A representative from the Ghana Education Service and a teacher at Akwansa Kokodo, Abraham Boamah, said the purpose of the project was in line with the education's vision and would complement in the eradication of gender-based violence against girls in school.

A gender Desk Officer at the Department of social Welfare, Ekumfi District, Mrs Evelyn Grant commended WiLDAF Ghana and its partners for the initiative and urged the community to report any form of sexual violence against them to the appropriate institutions such as DOVVSU, Ghana Police Service, Department of Social Welfare, and National Commission on Civic Education to help in rescuing them.