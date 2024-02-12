Nigeria: Police Warn Against Hostilities Towards Medical Personnel in Kano

The police command in Kano State on Sunday warned the public against hostile actions towards medical personnel discharging their primary assignments in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Hussaini Gumel, gave the warning while receiving the state's Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Abdullahi Kabir Sulaiman, in his office.

He said, "We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person or group of people attacking medical personnel in the course of discharging their primary assignments."

Gumel thanked the doctors for the visit and assured them of his continued support in protecting lives and property, as well as ensuring law and order in hospitals across the state.

He noted that, "NMA is a crucial police partner and a professional association which if there is a problem in that sector nobody will be at peace."

He sympathised with the NMA over cases of assault on their members and assured that the command was ever ready to ensure their safety and create a safer working environment for healthcare practitioners in the state. (NAN)