Nigeria: Niger Reiterates Ban On Flights From Nigeria

Niger Republic has restated its prohibition of flights from Nigeria.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the country's airspace management authority, it reiterated that flights from Nigeria would not be allowed to land in Niger.

However, it clarified that this restriction does not apply to commercial flights passing over Nigerien airspace without making a landing.

The NOTAM stated that the country's airspace "is opened to all national and international commercial flights from ground to unlimited except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria."

"This restriction doesn't affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerien airspace without landing there. However, it is recalled that ADB-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) or Radar transponders (for surveillance and communication) must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger Republic airspace,"

"On the other hand, the Niger Republic Airspace remains closed for all military, operational and other special flights. These military or special flights are only permitted subject to prior authorization from the competent authorities. This circular, which only concerns Niger and Nigeria does not repeal no NOTAM in force," the circular stated.

According to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the restriction included the directive that no commercial flight from Niger should overfly Nigerian airspace and no flight from any Nigerian state should overfly Niger's airspace.

Nigeria had previously announced the reinstatement of its ban on flights to and from Niger through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The statement indicated that this measure was implemented in alignment with the ECOWAS resolution.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger recently announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS). This is following their decision in December 2023 to form their own confederation.