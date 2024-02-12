Nigeria: Rice Scores On Return As Arsenal Hit West Ham for Six

Declan Rice scored on his return to West Ham as Arsenal smashed David Moyes' men 6-0 in a statement of intent in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka struck twice, while Leandro Trossard and centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes were also on target in a ruthless display from Mikel Arteta's men as they set a new club record for a Premier League away win.

Victory takes the Gunners back to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool and behind Manchester City only on goals scored.

The wheels of Arsenal's challenge for a first league title in 20 years appeared to be coming off when they lost at home to the Hammers amid a run of one win in seven games either side of the new year.

However, they have bounced back emphatically since a two-week winter break to lay down the gauntlet to perennial title challengers City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

West Ham had beaten the Gunners twice this season, also dumping them out of the League Cup in November.

But they were outclassed to up the scrutiny on Moyes, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Arsenal's title challenge last season began to wobble when they blew a 2-0 lead at the London Stadium last season.

This time there was never any doubt of the outcome once Saliba headed home Rice's corner to open the floodgates on 32 minutes.