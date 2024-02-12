Nigeria: Onigbinde Maintains Continental Dream With Doma United

As the second stanza of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set to resume this weekend, the Technical Adviser of Doma United, Coach Akinade Onigbinde, has said the 'Savannah Tigers' are determined to win a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Doma United ended the first round in third place behind Lobi Stars and Remo Stars with 32 points after nine wins, five draws and five losses in 19 matches.

Although they scored 17 goals, the 'Savanah Tigers' also conceded 13 to finish the first stanza with +4 as they prepare to return to the field for the concluding part of the season.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Onigbinde described the first round of the NPFL season as highly competitive.

He said the second round is going to be more competitive so Doma United are going to redouble their effort in order to actualise their dream of at least a top three finish.

Onigbinde said it was for this reason that the 'Savannah Tigers' have beefed up their squad with new players who have arrived to add value to the team.

"We didn't perform badly in the first round but we are not resting on our oars. We want to see how we can achieve our dream of continental football next season.

"Having worked so hard, if we don't win the title, we should at least pick one of the continental tickets," he said.