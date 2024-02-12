Nigeria: Barau Wins 21km Bayelsa City Marathon

Wadata Barau of Bauchi State, over the weekend, emerged winner of the male category of the fourth edition of the 21 kilometer Bayelsa City Marathon also known as Senator Douye Diri (SDD) Bayelsa Marathon.

A total of 135 athletes participated in the elite, teens (male and female students) and leisure runners categories of the 21km and 5km races respectively.

24-year-old Barau, a 400-level student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, beat other participants in the 21km elite event to clinch the N500,000 star prize.

The race flagged off from the Akenfa community along the Glory Drive and terminated at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

Nenfort Martins from Plateau State came second and received a cash prize of N300,000 while Selengue Constant, also from Plateau state, was third and got N200,000.

In the female category, Yilven Nicholas from Plateau State came first and took the N500,000 prize followed by Delta State-born Charity Agofure who got N300,000 while Goar Grace of Plateau State placed third and received N200,000.

In the male teen category, Andrew Bright emerged champion with a cash reward of N150,000, Wisdom Fyneface placed second and got N100,000 while Abule Ayibakipriye and Moses Amalala had a tie for third place and received N50,000 prize.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, congratulated the athletes and bikers for participating in the historic SDD Bayelsa Marathon, which he said had come to stay.

Describing Bayelsa as a sporting state, the governor expressed gratitude to the chairman and members of the Local Organising Committee and the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Daniel Igali as well as sponsors for sustaining the marathon and making it a success.