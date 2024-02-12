Nigeria: Create Access Roads to Renewed Hope Cities, Tinubu Directs Ministers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and that of the Ministry of Works, David Umahi, to work towards creating access roads and opening up the areas leading to all Renewed Hope cities and estate sites in the FCT and across the country.

Performing the launch of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, which will see to the delivery of 50,000 housing units of various house types in the first phase, President Tinubu emphasized the need to make such cities and estates accessible, liveable and safe in order to decongest city centres.

"At 25 direct and indirect jobs per house, the 20,000 housing units planned for the Federal Capital Territory alone will create 500,000 jobs.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president reiterated his administration's resolve to provide decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.

"The Renewed Hope Cities are being developed in three locations: Kano 1,500 housing units; Lagos 2,500 housing units and Abuja 3,112 under a variety of funding arrangements.

"The ministry's plan to kick start a National Urban and Slum Upgrading Programme covering 26 sites nationwide is also commendable.

"This project will also provide a practical demonstration of cross-subsidisation where out of the 1,500 housing units to be funded by FMBN, 400 will be sold at concessionary rates to low and medium-income Nigerians who are members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress," the statement concludes.