Nigeria: 2 More LG Chairs Dump APC for Nnpp in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has lost two more local government chairmen to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The decampees include Ado Tambai Kwa, Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Council, the immediate constituency of acting National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Kwa dumped APC for NNPP along with his deputy, Garba Yahaya Labour, and other councillors from Ganduje's home council Saturday evening in the same event where Mudassiru Aliyu, another member of APC and Chairman of Garun-Malam Local Government Council also cross carpeted to the NNPP.

Daily Trust reported that the APC gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, had earlier lost a strong loyalist and chairman of his Nassarawa Local Government Council, Auwalu Lawan Aramposu, to NNPP.

It was gathered that the tenure of the local government chairmen is expected to end on February 12following their election on January 2021.

Receiving the decampees and their supporters at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Governor Yusuf applauded the "ingenuity" of the former APC members to join the NNPP.

He assured the decampees of fairness and equal treatment in their new party while stressing that NNPP would be magnanimous enough to accommodate all the APC members to serve humanity.

He said, "We are lucky that some of you have recognised the pattern of our leadership and decided to join hands with us on a mission to make Kano great. You are highly welcome home."

Daily Trust reports that the defection of APC members to NNPP is coming barely two weeks after the national chairman of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Ganduje, extended an invitation to the NNPP leadership in the state to join the APC.