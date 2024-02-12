Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Troost-Ekong Wins 'Best Player of the Tournament' Award

12 February 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Super Eagles on-field Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has been crowned the Best Player of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Nigeria's Captain outjumped Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier to score his third goal of the tournament and give the Super Eagles a 1-0 lead in the AFCON final on Sunday night.

South Africa goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, won the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' award after his heroics to power the Bafana Bafana to a third-placed finish ahead of Nigerian keeper, Stanley Nwabali.

Equatorial Guinea's Emilo Nsue, who from the group stage nicked five goals, got the top goal scorer award.

Cote D'Ivoire coach, Emerse Fae, won the 'Coach of the Tournament' while South Africa won the Fair Play award.

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong, made bruising tackles, led the defence and team vocally from the back, and even scored for Nigeria, emerging as one of the more outstanding players in Super Eagles squad.

