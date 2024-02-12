Nigeria: Certificate Verification - Nurses Demand Withdrawal of New Circular

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) Lagos State Council has called for the immediate reversal and withdrawal of the new circular on certificate verification by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

The call was part of the resolutions reached at the emergency State Executive Council (SEC) Meeting of the association, held in Lagos.

The NMCN in a memo dated February 7, 2024, had outlined the revised guidelines and requirements to be met by all applicants seeking the verification of certificate(s) to foreign nursing boards/councils.

The nurses have, therefore, urged the NMCN to fully digitalize the verification process, including the transmission of decisions to other regulatory councils while also asking the council to provide the verification service at no extra cost while optimizing and automating its key processes for a 48-hour turnaround.

The state secretary, NANNM, Toba Odumosu, said, "The SEC called on the federal government for the immediate constitution of the NMCN board to ensure proper representation of the interests of Nurses and Midwives in key decisions.

"Acknowledging the immense hardship faced by Nurses and Midwives in Nigeria, the SEC urged government at all levels to prioritise improving the working condition, working environment and better remuneration of Nurses as effective measures to curb the mass outward migration of members."