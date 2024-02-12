Nigeria: Climate Risk Communication, Ecology, and Environmental Justice Are Imperatives for Global Peace - Dr Ogungbemi

Dr. Olarotimi Daniel Ogungbemi is a Fellow of the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) and an Urban Bird Project Scholar. He is currently a researcher based in the United States. In his scholarly interventions, he has written extensively on social issues and advocacy, including media communication and national security discourse. In this interview, he bares his mind on climate risk communication, climate change, ecology, and environmental justice being his present research focus.

Excerpts:

The focus of your Ph.D was in media communication and national security discourse, what is the new motivation for your research interest in climate risk communication, ecology, and environmental justice?My previous work focused extensively on media representation and the coverage of Boko Haram terrorism in Nigerian media. This experience has bestowed upon me profound understandings regarding the way media influences the perception and discussion of matters pertaining to national security. As I delved into this subject matter, my comprehension of the wider effects of media on society, particularly within the realm of global obstacles such as climate change and environmental equity, grew exponentially. My shift towards climate risk communication, ecology, and environmental justice was motivated by a realization that these global challenges are often underrepresented or misrepresented in media narratives and in discourses emanating from the affected groups or communities.

The phenomenon, in its reciprocal manner, has an impact on public understanding as well as the formulation of policies. I saw a clear parallel between the communication challenges in national security and those in environmental issues. The pressing nature of climate change and its disproportionate effect on marginalized communities, particularly in regions such as Africa, compelled me to concentrate my research efforts on this realm. I believe the implementation of effective communication tactics plays a pivotal role in galvanizing initiatives and cultivating a fairer methodology to tackle environmental quandaries. Consequently, my ongoing research endeavors aspire to bridge the chasm between scientific comprehension and public perception, advocating for both justice and sustainability in the realm of environmental policies.

Has your Niger Delta origins got anything to do with your interest in environmental and ecological advocacy?

Yes, the Niger Delta region's situation has significantly influenced my interest in environmental and ecological advocacy. Growing up in the Niger Delta, a region profoundly impacted by ecological contamination, necessitates confronting the harsh realities of ecological harm daily. The formerly pristine rivers and lush mangrove forests now endure the consequences of oil pollution and debris, which have a drastic impact on the region's biodiversity and the fishing industry, upon which numerous communities rely. The air quality is frequently tainted by gas flares, enveloping the vicinity in a pungent smog that poses grave health risks to inhabitants.

The ever-present signs of oil spills and the pervasive scent of petroleum constantly serve as reminders of the environmental toll incurred by oil production. In this arduous milieu, the resilience and adaptability of the local populations are incessantly tested as they strive to safeguard their way of life and cultural heritage amidst an increasingly inhospitable environment.

The Niger Delta region, renowned for its copious biodiversity and crucial contribution to the extraction of oil and gas, has experienced substantial ecological harm due to the leakage of oil, the incineration of surplus gas, and an array of other extraction techniques. The actions have resulted in the disruption of the economic structures within the local region, adverse health consequences, and an overall deterioration in the overall standard of living experienced by the community's constituents.

Developing an understanding of these matters during my upbringing has imbued within me a profound sense of duty towards the equitable treatment of the environment and the imperative to champion sustainable methodologies and practices. It has driven me to explore how the language of environmental discourse can shape public perception and policy. The plight of the Niger Delta is a poignant example of the intersection between environmental degradation and human rights, and it compels me to contribute to the advocacy for ecological preservation and the rights of affected communities through my research and writing.

As a research scholar in the U.S. and ACLS Fellow, and Urban Bird Project scholar with African roots, do you see the need for environmental literacy education and advocacy for its integration into public education in Africa?

As a research scholar in the U.S., an ACLS Fellow and Urban Bird Project scholar with African roots, I certainly recognize the need for environmental literacy education and the importance of its integration into public education systems in Africa. Environmental literacy plays a pivotal role in equipping individuals with the requisite expertise, abilities, and consciousness to confront intricate environmental problems and partake in sustainable endeavors. Considering the pressing obstacles presented by climate change and environmental deterioration to the continent, it is indispensable for educational systems to equip citizens with the necessary knowledge and skills to comprehensively comprehend and effectively combat these issues.

Advocacy for environmental education encompasses more than simply transmitting information. It also involves nurturing a mindset of caretaking and obligation towards the environment. By incorporating ecological knowledge into the public education system, we can nurture a cohort that is more aptly prepared to devise and execute solutions for environmental sustainability. Additionally, such education can foster an understanding of the societal and economic ramifications of environmental concerns, a matter of particular significance in areas where livelihoods are intimately intertwined with natural resources.

As an academic with African heritage, I feel a personal and professional obligation to contribute to this educational transformation. By leveraging my research and academic platform, I aim to encourage curricula that incorporate local knowledge systems alongside scientific understanding, thereby fostering a holistic approach to environmental education that is both locally relevant and globally informed.

The Nigeria's Niger Delta region has been faced with protracted environmental and ecological challenges as a result of oil exploration, do you have the region and her people in mind as potential beneficiaries of your research?

Absolutely, the Niger Delta region and its people are central to the potential impact of my research. Having been raised with a consciousness of these matters, I have developed a profound sense of duty towards the promotion of ecological fairness and the imperative to advocate for sustainable practices. My research into climate risk communication, ecology, and environmental justice is directly relevant to addressing the complexities of these challenges.

By focusing on how language and communication can influence environmental policy and advocacy, my goal is to contribute to a better understanding of how to effectively disseminate crucial information about environmental risks and rights. By collaborating harmoniously, it is conceivable to foster a multitude of solutions that are culturally attuned and specifically tailored to the region, thereby augmenting the potential for indigenous research and impactful initiatives. Moreover, this collaborative endeavor will effectively amplify the representation and influence of African scholars and communities in the global dialogue on climate and environmental concerns.

Moreover, through emphasizing the challenges faced by the Niger Delta in scholarly and policy discussions, my intention is to garner increased attention towards the issues that the region is confronted with. The foremost objective is to foster the creation of more enduring and eco-friendly methods and plans that will place the well-being of the resident populations first, safeguard the natural surroundings, and ensure the lasting vitality and prosperity of the area. The investigation I am currently undertaking not only aims to contribute to scholarly discussions, but also strives to generate tangible beneficial results for the communities most affected by environmental decline.

As a US-based researcher and scholar, do you consider collaborative research with African scholars as part of the strategies for addressing environmental and climate challenges, and ecological preservation in Africa?

Certainly, collaboration with African scholars is a critical strategy for addressing the environmental, climate, and ecological challenges in Africa. As an intellectual based in the United States, I possess knowledge regarding the significance of intercultural and global collaborations within the realm of scholarly investigation, particularly in the context of addressing worldwide matters such as alterations in the environment and the preservation of resources. Collaborative research facilitates the amalgamation of varied proficiency, viewpoints, and assets, which proves indispensable in addressing the intricate and multilayered characteristics of environmental predicaments.

African scholars bring invaluable insights into the local contexts, indigenous knowledge systems, and the specific socio-political dynamics that influence environmental and ecological issues on the continent. By collaborating, we can foster the creation of solutions that are culturally attuned and suitable for the specific regions, augment the capability for indigenous research and implementation, as well as magnify the influence of African academics and communities in the worldwide dialogue concerning climate and environmental matters. Collaborative efforts also support capacity building within African academic institutions and can lead to more robust, locally-driven environmental policies and initiatives. Therefore, I am devoted to participating in and advocating for cooperative research with scholars from Africa as an integral component of a holistic strategy towards the conservation of the environment and the enduring advancement of Africa.

How do you plan to apply your insights from studying environmental issues in the Niger Delta to understanding and addressing similar challenges in the United States?

Drawing on the knowledge gained from examining environmental concerns in the Niger Delta, my approach to confronting analogous issues in the United States would center on promoting ecological guardianship and the enhancement of environmental literacy across all tiers of the public education system.

It is of paramount importance to weave ecological principles throughout educational programs, thereby establishing them as fundamental educational objectives at local, national, and international levels.

Understanding environmental issues through language and literacy practices is essential. This involves not only academic discourse but also engaging with and understanding the historical and cultural contexts of environmental practices, as seen in the petroglyphs and pottery of ancient societies. By appreciating the diverse ways in which different communities engage with their environment, it becomes possible to foster a more inclusive and effective approach to environmental activism and education.

In practical terms, this would mean designing and advocating for ecologically centered literacy education that foregrounds ecological principles in the teaching of writing and communication. This methodology has the potential to assist students as well as the broader society in acquiring the essential capabilities to actively analyze environmental concerns and make a meaningful contribution towards fostering a sustainable and responsible culture.

Moreover, my heritage and commitment to environmental activism and social justice public rhetorics inform my approach to addressing these issues. This perspective emphasizes the interconnectedness of spaces and communities in both the Global South and the Global North, advocating for translingual literacy and a holistic view of environmental issues that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

In the United States, my intention would be to establish collaborative partnerships with educational institutions, environmental organizations, and communities. The objective of these partnerships would be to incorporate this all-encompassing methodology into public education and policy formation. By doing so, we can strive towards cultivating a society that possesses a heightened comprehension of environmental matters, thereby enabling it to effectively address the obstacles presented by ecological deterioration and climate change.

Recently, I received an Urban Bird Project Spring Scholarship. The Urban Bird Project is a three-year, $1.5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation. The UTSA Urban Bird Project (UBP) is organized by a transdisciplinary research team led by the UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts (COLFA). The UTSA Urban Bird Project (UBP) is a community science program that integrates avian ecology, Mexican American Studies and Indigenous studies through research about local, migratory and culturally significant birds and their environments.

Winning the Urban Bird Project Spring Scholarship gives me the affordances to deepen my work in community-based research, and collaborative partnerships that broaden public access to environmental justice program. Specifically, I am working with a group of scholars at UTSA to examine the evaluation of microplastic pollution as a matter of environmental equity. This will be done by means of avian ecology and research that actively involves the community. The aim of this endeavor is to investigate the extent of microplastic exposure encountered by frequently encountered avian species in domestic habitats and the possible consequences on their general physical condition and welfare. This will be achieved by closely monitoring nesting boxes located both within the university campus and the wider San Antonio community. The outcome of this research will enable individuals within the community to effectively address concerns related to environmental equity in their own neighborhoods, while simultaneously enhancing our understanding of a worrisome environmental contaminant.

In what ways do you see climate change discourses and environmental policies in the United States intersecting with or differing from those in African contexts?

The discourse around climate change and environmental policies in the United States often emphasizes ecological stewardship and the integration of environmental literacy into public education. At all levels of education, there is a significant emphasis on ensuring that these subjects are central learning objectives. This implies an instructional strategy that encompasses a wide range of concepts and is extensively incorporated into the curriculum. This is seen in efforts to design and advocate for ecologically centered literacy education, which includes the teaching of ecological principles in writing and communication classes.

In comparison to African contexts, which include a vast and varied landscape of environmental issues and responses, climate change discourses and environmental policies may intersect in terms of acknowledging the need for stewardship and literacy. Nonetheless, variances arise from the unique socio-economic, political, and cultural circumstances prevalent in African nations. African countries frequently confront direct and imminent repercussions resulting from climate change, encompassing challenges pertaining to agriculture, water scarcity, and health outcomes, which may not be as immediate or pronounced within the confines of the United States' context. Furthermore, the historical and ongoing effects of colonialism, development policies, and global economic inequalities introduce intricate layers of intricacy to African dialogues concerning climate change and environmental policies that may not occupy as pivotal a role within the U.S. discourse.

In addition, it is possible that African environmental policies have a stronger connection to development objectives and the necessity to harmonize economic advancement with the safeguarding of the environment. Furthermore, the factor of indigenous knowledge and customs also comes into play, holding a crucial position in African settings and frequently being integrated into local strategies for environmental management.

These customary practices and the wisdom they embody can diverge significantly from the more technocratic and science-driven approaches that are commonly observed in environmental policies in the United States.

In brief, there exists a collective acknowledgement of the significance of tackling climate change and the necessity of environmental education. However, the discussions and measures taken in the United States and African domains differ in terms of their distinct objectives, approaches, and the extent to which historical and cultural elements influence their formulation and execution.