Cameroon: Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon Seek Tinubu's Help to Return Home

-Over 120, 000 Nigerian refugees in Cameroon, have pleaded for President Bola Tinubu to return them to their ancestral homes in Borno State.

They made the call, weekend, via a letter to President Tinubu by the President of Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon, NRC, Mr. Luka Isaac, a copy which was made available to our correspondent, yesterday, in Maiduguri.

According to Isaac, the refugees are from Gwoza East of the local council, comprising 21 communities that include Arganjara, Agapalawa, Amuda, and 15 other villages in the border areas with Cameroon.

Lamenting refugees living conditions at the Minawao Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp, he said: "We cannot return to our communities because of the continuous occupation of ancestral homes by the Boko Haram terrorists since 2013."

The refugees also pleaded with the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, to pay adequate compensations to them, as well as the general damages of their property in Gwoza LGA.

According to the refugees, the compensations would be for the untold hardships, mental traumas, and the disruption of family lives, while in the Cameroonian IDP camp.

Isaac noted that the refugees' return to Nigeria would not only save them from harassment and dehumanization but redeem the image of the Federal Government from the international community.